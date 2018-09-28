There was almost a different Betty Cooper on Riverdale. The casting process on any show is usually long, and often includes many pre-famous and already-famous faces coming in for key roles. That happened on Riverdale with Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford.

According to Riverdale star Camila Mendes, Langford, who went on to star as Hannah Baker in the first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why, auditioned for the role of Betty Cooper during Riverdale's pilot process. The role eventually went to Lili Reinhart, but Mendes did meet Langford.

"I remember we went out and we got falafel with a guy who was auditioning for Archie," Mendes told EW about the time they spent together after auditioning.