Khloe Kardashian's "We Do Not See Color" Comment Sparks Backlash

Khloe Kardashian doesn't have time for social media trolls, especially those coming after her daughter, True Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Thursday to vent about a follower who deleted a racist remark after she replied to it.

"I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughter's skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased," she tweeted. "If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism, please allow one to defend or comment back."

While the Good American head acknowledged "everyone is entitled to their [opinions]," she also pointed out that she's entitled to hers, as well. She also explained she tried to come from a place of empathy rather than a place of hate.

"I truly love educating others and hopefully opening up their minds to a beautiful collective world," she continued. "But some people are not willing to except anything else then what they know."

"I try to put myself in their shoes & maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was," she added. "So instead of shaming I try to educate. In our household, we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy."

However, the aforementioned comment spurred a bit of an uproar.