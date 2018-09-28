EXCLUSIVE!

Manifest Sneak Peek: A Devastating Secret and Mysterious Violin Music Plague Josh Dallas

It probably wouldn't be easy picking up family life after missing five and half years of it, but Manifest's Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) is trying. There's just something his wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis), isn't telling him.

In the above sneak peek, Ben grapples with the changes to his household, like the addition of the mysterious "Alexa" (that's the Amazon device) and his daughter, Olive (Luna Blaise), drinking coffee. Little does he know there's another huge change that's waiting to be revealed. And what's with that violin music?

Viewers first learned of Grace's secret at the end of the Manifest premiere when she was text messaging with a mysterious person who urged her to come clean. Hey, her husband was presumed dead/missing for five and a half years. Her life didn't stop. They grieved for Ben and the other passengers of flight 828.

Also in the episode, appropriately titled "Reentry," the passengers find themselves under government scrutiny while they struggle to get back to their lives. Those struggles include Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) dealing with the fact that her one-time fiancé, Jared (J.R. Ramirez), is now married to her once-best friend. Meanwhile, Cal (Jack Messina), who is undergoing new treatment for his cancer, is approached by an obsessive stranger.

The premiere of Manifest had a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.4 million same-day viewers. That number will likely go up when DVR playback is factored in.

Manifest airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

