What is you're crying watching Jeopardy? The long-running game show, which made headlines recently thanks to host Alex Trebek's beard, is back in the news again, but this time thanks to a surprise proposal.

Contestant Michael Pascuzzi, a store manager from Florida, didn't provide an anecdote for Trebek to ask him during the show's traditional meet the contestants segment. Instead, he proposed, on national TV, to his girlfriend Maria Shafer.

Jeopardy! had a camera and mic on Shafer, of course, as she tearfully listened to the proposal.

"I just wanted to say one quick thing and ask Maria Shafer right there...if she would make me a winner today and marry me," Pascuzzi said.