Pete Davidson Explains How He and Ariana Grande Got Their Pet Pig

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 4:49 AM
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Pete Davidson appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday and opened up about the new pet pig he shares with Ariana Grande.
The Saturday Night Live star and the singer welcomed the animal into their home earlier this month.
"This girl, like, she was like, 'I want a pig,'" he told Seth Meyers. "And then an hour later it was just there. You know what I mean? Like, I'm still trying, to get, like, a Propecia refill….This chick got a pig in a f--king hour."
The duo named the pet Piggy Smallz; however, it looks like the little guy isn't so little anymore. In fact, Davidson said the animal is "big now."
"The first two days it was like really new and, like, didn't move much. But then, now, it's starting to bite and, you know, start to do stuff like [headbutt]," he said. "Because it's a pig."
Still, he has plenty of love for the newest family member.
"I love it," he said. "I want it to get big and fat."
In fact, Davidson showed his devotion to the animal by getting a tattoo of Piggy Smallz on his body.
"I don't think," he said. "I just kind of do."
Watch the video to hear him rave about the loveable pet.
It's certainly been a busy time for Davidson. After a whirlwind romance, the comedian proposed to Grande this summer, and the two have since moved into a $16 million New York apartment together. He's also getting ready to start his new season of SNL.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!
Ashlee Simpson-Ross Proves She Isn't "Good With Surprises" When Friends Crash Her Family Vacation on ASHLEE+EVAN
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?