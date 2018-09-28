Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 1:16 PM

2018 New Fall TV

NBC; CW; CBS

Fall TV premiere season is in full swing, which means it's time to start making your voice heard!

In the polls below, you can cast your vote for whether you love or hate each new show airing on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and the CW. We'll be adding new polls as each new show premieres, so make sure to keep coming back to this page, and make sure you're following @eonlineTV on Twitter for each and every update.

After the last new show debuts in late October, we'll update our ranking of the season's best and worst new shows with viewer opinions as well.

Photos

The New 2018 Fall TV Shows—Ranked from Worst to Best

Based on a cursory Twitter poll, Manifest is currently the favorite of the pilots, followed by New Amsterdam, A Million Little Things, and Single Parents, but all that could change based on your votes below.

Fall TV 2018: Week 1
Rel (Fox)
18.8%
81.2%
I Feel Bad (NBC)
48.9%
51.1%
Magnum PI (CBS)
59.9%
40.1%
Manifest (NBC)
82.3%
17.7%
FBI (CBS)
66.1%
33.9%
New Amsterdam (NBC)
79.4%
20.6%
Single Parents (ABC)
63.1%
36.9%
A Million Little Things (ABC)
77.8%
22.2%

Next week, starting on Friday, you'll be able to vote for The Cool Kids (Fox), God Friended Me (CBS), The Neighborhood (CBS), and Happy Together (CBS).

