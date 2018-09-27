CJ Rivera/Getty Images
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews are divorcing after nearly three years of marriage.
On Thursday, news of their split revealed JWoww filed for divorce in New Jersey two weeks ago. The Jersey Shore star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup and claimed their relationship began deteriorating in the past six months.
In legal documents, Farley outlined her desired custody arrangements, how their personal property would be split and other important details, including her desire for child support and health insurance for the family.
JWoww and Roger have yet to address their impending divorce.
In the duration of their relationship, the pair welcomed two kids, Meilani Alexandra and Greyson Valor Mathews. Over the years, fans of the New Jersey natives witnessed their family grow as they starred on their own spin-off show and later returned to MTV in 2017 with the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
To remember all of the couple's biggest milestones, check out the gallery below!
Getty Images
Silver Stunners
In one of their first red carpet appearances, the couple shows off their complimentary ensembles.
MTV
High-Flying Engagement
Most original proposal goes to this fist-pumping couple, who got engaged after leaping out of an airplane together on an episode of Jersey Shore.
PacificCoastNews.com
Gym, Tan, Smooches
In the early days of their engagement, the couple made sure to keep up their fitness and the media was their witness.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Back in Black
A pregnant JWoww glows with her man by her side ahead of the 2014 MTV Movie Awards.
Thelonius / Splash News
The Bride & Groom
Almost a year-and-a-half after their daughter, Meilani Alexandra Mathews, was born, the couple wed in a fairy tale wedding with their friends and family as their witness. Not to mention Meilani making an appearance as the flower girl.
Awestruck
Married Life
The married couple later got their own Jersey Shore spin-off show, where fans were able to see their family grow and evolve from the fist-pumping people to model parents.
Courtesy Amy Pinard Photography
Say Cheese!
After the arrival of their son, Greyson Valor Mathews, in 2016, the family celebrated his birth with a baptism.
Larry Marano/Shutterstock
All Good Things Must Come to an End
JWoww filed for divorce from the New Jersey native in September, just before the couple would celebrate their third year of marriage.
