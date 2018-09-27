Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley and Roger Mathews Split: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Sep. 27, 2018

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

CJ Rivera/Getty Images

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews are divorcing after nearly three years of marriage.

On Thursday, news of their split revealed JWoww filed for divorce in New Jersey two weeks ago. The Jersey Shore star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup and claimed their relationship began deteriorating in the past six months. 

In legal documents, Farley outlined her desired custody arrangements, how their personal property would be split and other important details, including her desire for child support and health insurance for the family.

JWoww and Roger have yet to address their impending divorce. 

In the duration of their relationship, the pair welcomed two kids, Meilani Alexandra and Greyson Valor Mathews. Over the years, fans of the New Jersey natives witnessed their family grow as they starred on their own spin-off show and later returned to MTV in 2017 with the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

JWoww and Roger Mathews: Romance Rewind

To remember all of the couple's biggest milestones, check out the gallery below!

JWOWW, Roger Mathews

Getty Images

Silver Stunners

In one of their first red carpet appearances, the couple shows off their complimentary ensembles.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Roger

MTV

High-Flying Engagement

Most original proposal goes to this fist-pumping couple, who got engaged after leaping out of an airplane together on an episode of Jersey Shore.

JWoww, Roger Matthews

PacificCoastNews.com

Gym, Tan, Smooches

In the early days of their engagement, the couple made sure to keep up their fitness and the media was their witness.

Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Roger Mathews, MTV Movie Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Back in Black

A pregnant JWoww glows with her man by her side ahead of the 2014 MTV Movie Awards.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Roger Matthews

Thelonius / Splash News

The Bride & Groom

Almost a year-and-a-half after their daughter, Meilani Alexandra Mathews, was born, the couple wed in a fairy tale wedding with their friends and family as their witness. Not to mention Meilani making an appearance as the flower girl.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Roger Mathews

Awestruck

Married Life

The married couple later got their own Jersey Shore spin-off show, where fans were able to see their family grow and evolve from the fist-pumping people to model parents.

Jenni Jwoww Farley, Roger Mathews

Courtesy Amy Pinard Photography

Say Cheese!

After the arrival of their son, Greyson Valor Mathews, in 2016, the family celebrated his birth with a baptism. 

Jenni J-Woww Farley, Roger Mathews

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

All Good Things Must Come to an End

JWoww filed for divorce from the New Jersey native in September, just before the couple would celebrate their third year of marriage. 

