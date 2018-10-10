NBC
We can't get enough of Kristen Bell! The 38-year-old actress knows just what to do to make us giggle, which is probably why she is a finalist at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.
The Michigan native is up for Comedy TV Star of 2018 for her role on The Good Place this year and the NBC sitcom scored its own finalist spot for Comedy Show of 2018.
Over the years it's become clear that Bell is no stranger to bringing the laughs onscreen. From Forgetting Sarah Marshall to Bad Moms, the mother of two has proven time and time again that she is just too funny to be contained.
On The Good Place, the Frozen star plays Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who is accidentally sent to Heaven AKA "The Good Place" and must hide her morally imperfect behavior to stay there.
She stars alongside Ted Danson and together they make a dream comedy duo!
Check the rest of Bell's most hilarious roles below and don't miss your chance to vote for your favorite Comedy Star of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards now!
Since the Veronica Mars actress is competing against Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory, Donald Glover of Atlanta, Sofia Vergara of Modern Family and Drew Barrymore of Santa Clarita Diet for the PCAs award she definitely needs your votes.
The real question is, who is your pick to take home the trophy?
Reminder: You only have until Friday, Oct. 19 to select your favorites for this year's People's Choice Awards.
Find out all the winners when the 2018 People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures
Jason Segel's Peter Bretter might be trying to forget Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), but we will never forget Bell's performance in this comedy. After getting dumped by Sarah, Peter heads to Hawaii, but Sarah and her new, outrageous boyfriend are also there and things get awkward.
Weinstein Company
Nerd Bell might one of our favorite versions of Bell ever! In Fanboys, the actress plays Zoe, who is the only girl in a squad full of nerdy guys who are on a quest to steal the rough cut of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace before it comes out. Was it worth all the trouble? No, but it does make us laugh every time we watch it.
Universal Pictures
In this 2008 semi romantic comedy, Bell plays Cynthia who is married to Jason Bateman's Jason. The couple is about to get a divorce so they propose that all their friends join them on vacation, but little do they know it's actually a therapy-based resort and participation is not optional!
Touchstone Pictures
Poor Marni (Bell)! After realizing her brother is about to marry the girl who bullied her in high school, Marni tries to expose her soon-to-be sister-in-law for who she really is. The only problem? Her brother is madly in love.
Colleen Hayes/NBC
The 38-year-old actress played Leslie Knope's (Amy Poehler) nemesis, Ingrid De Forest, during season six of Parks and Recreation. She embodied everything that Leslie hated about Eagleton and even though Bell usually plays a likable character, her sassy and snooty portrayal of the rival to Leslie was equally as entertaining to watch.
Showtime
On this Showtime comedy she played Jeannie van der Hooven who was a partner at Kaan & Associates and was just as cutthroat as her male counterparts. Throughout the series there were highs and lows and everything in between with Don Cheadle's Marty Kaan who she loved, hated and eventually got pregnant by, but no matter what happened her witty and sassy retorts stayed intact.
Universal Pictures
The Boss stars Melissa McCarthy as a business titan who goes to prison for insider trading. When she gets out, she has nothing so she lives with her assistant Claire (Bell) and Claire's daughter. The good news is together they re-brand McCarthy's character as the Queen Bee of a girl scout troop who teaches girls how to excel in business. Oh, and even though Claire is the sidekick, she is pretty darn memorable to us.
STX Productions
The Michigan native plays one of three over-worked and under-appreciated moms in Bad Moms and its sequel A Bad Moms Christmas. Kiki, a stay at home mother has no fun until she meets Amy (Mila Kunis), who is going through marital issues and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) who is a hot mess mom who doesn't get involved at all. Together they take back their lives and say no to the PTA and adult drama.
Peter Iovino / Warner Bros. Pictures
Despite the fact that Bell played her real-life husband Dax Shepard's ex-wife Karen in CHIPS (the cop comedy based on the 1970s TV series) we can't help but love her. Her character is mean, terrible and pretty much the worst as she torments Shepard's Officer Jon Baker throughout the raunchy comedy and it's too funny.
NBC
This show is forking hilarious! Bell's most-recent role as Eleanor Shellstrop on NBC's The Good Place is one of her all-time greatest (at least in our minds). The show follows Eleanor, who was a terrible person, but after death she somehow ends up in "the good place" and struggles to become good and stay. The real question is, whether or not it is actually the good place, or could it be another form of hell?
