Kourtney Kardashian ''Loves'' This Aspect of Her and Luka Sabbat's Romance

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 5:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is "truly in a good place," a source tells E! News. 

Following last month's split from Younes Bendjima, the E! reality star has wasted no time in getting her groove back and is currently seeing Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat. Our insider reveals Kourtney is quickly growing fond of the 20-year-old and "likes him a lot." 

Between enjoying what the source describes as "long conversations over dinner," the pair has discovered they share "a lot in common." Explains the insider, "Kourtney thinks he's really interesting and loves that he is so creative and artistic... They've been spending a lot of alone time together."

Kourtney, 39, and Luka first crossed paths thanks to little sister Kendall Jenner, who is close friends with the model-actor. 

"They always had chemistry, but Kourtney was in a serious relationship and her and Luka always kept things platonic," a source previously noted. "Now that Kourtney is single, she has been enjoying being able to do whatever she wants."

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

BACKGRID

Doing whatever she wants, of course, involves getting to know Luka, who first publicly spent alone time with Kourtney at the grand opening of the TAO Chicago nightclub last weekend. Since then, photographers have spotted the famous duo on several dinner dates in Los Angeles. 

And after years of what fans would consider endless drama between Kourtney and Scott Disick, we're told the exes are finally in a great place. 

As the source describes, "Kourtney is really happy right now with all aspects of her life. She is truly in a good place. Things are really going well with her relationship with Scott and the kids, and she hasn't lost sleep since splitting with Younes." 

But what about the other man Kourtney was recently spotted with? Yes, she and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker did attend a church service together, but it's because they're simply longtime pals and neighbors. 

"Kourtney and Travis are just friends and have been for several years," the source says. "They have been in the same circle for many years and their kids have playdates together. They consider each other family." 

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Couples , Kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Neymar, Bruna Marquezine, Paris Fashion Week

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Wedding

Everything We Know About Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding

Jenni J-Woww Farley, Roger Mathews

JWoww and Roger Mathews: Romance Rewind

Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher, SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration

Eddie Murphy and Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher May Just Be Engaged

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Romance Report: A Relationship Status Update on MTV's Former Fist-Pumpers

George & Amal Clooney Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.