by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 8:00 AM
Mandy Moore may have broken onto the scene as a teenage pop singer, but these days fans can't get enough of her as Rebecca, the matriarch of the Pearson family on This Is Us. In fact, people are loving the 34-year-old actress so much that she is a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards.
This Is Us is also up for Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018 at the PCAs. That makes for a total of three finalist spots for the hit NBC series.
The highly-emotional series however is not Moore's first time in a big role...or even the first time she's made audiences cry. In fact, the "Candy" singer has been making people grab their tissue boxes since she was a teenager based on her roles throughout the years.
The best example is when the Golden Globe nominated actress stole hearts as Jamie, a terminally ill girl who falls in love in high school, in the 2001 Nicholas Sparks romance A Walk to Remember.
Take a look back at Moore's best acting roles in the gallery below and then vote for your favorite Female TV Star of 2018.
Remember all of the finalists start back at zero for this round of voting so Moore and the other contenders need your support more than ever. PS: the deadline to vote is Friday, Oct. 19, so don't miss out.
See all the winners revealed at the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Walt Disney Pictures
Mandy Moore nailed her breakout film role as mean girl Lana Thompson in this Disney classic.
Warner Bros.
Moore stole our hearts as the terminally ill Jamie in this Nicholas Sparks love story.
New Line Cinema
Channeling her inner teenage angst, Moore relates to audiences as she portrays Halley Martin, a 17-year-old who has found herself disillusioned with the idea of love.
United Artists
Christian school girl Hilary Faye aids her friend after an unexpected pregnancy in this religious satire.
Warner Bros.
Charming audiences as America's first daughter, Anna Foster, Moore plays a teen who attempts to rebel against her parents and take Europe by storm.
HBO
No name change required! Moore played herself in the HBO comedy, stealing hearts and causing trouble along the way.
Universal Pictures
Southern girl Sally Kendoo woos America in this big-screen satire about reality competitions as she tries to win singing contest American Dreamz.
The Weinstein Company
As Lucy Reilly, Moore portrays an illustrator who must teach her new partner the error of his misogynistic ways.
Universal Pictures
Moore stars opposite Diane Keaton as Milly Wilder in this mother-daughter comedy about finding love in all the wrong places.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Newly engaged Sadie Jones charmed as a nervous bride-to-be battling her premarital jitters and a kooky priest.
ABC
Patient Mary Portman wins the affection of Chandra Wilson's Dr. Bailey after surviving the infamous Seattle Grace Mercy Hospital shooting and assisting the doc in saving another patient's life.
Disney, Getty Images
Moore earned her place in Disney history as adventurous princess Rapunzel.
IFC Films
Divorce counselor Ava tries to save her parents and herself from divorce in this romantic comedy.
Disney XD
Adding to her collection of independent female characters, Moore proves she is not one to be messed with as the voice of Mara in this animated adventure.
ABC
Moore went from rom-com sweetheart and Disney princess to lifesaver as Dr. Erin Grace, a chief surgeon working for Doctors Without Borders.
Moore makes surviving a shark attack look easy as she stars as Lisa in the underwater thriller.
NBC
Moore's Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia's Jack are one of the couples doing their best to deal with life's ups and downs in the NBC dramedy that's giving audiences sweet, sweet Parenthood vibes.
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
