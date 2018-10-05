PCAs Finalist Mandy Moore's Road to This Is Us: See Her Best Roles!

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mandy Moore, This Is Us

NBC

Mandy Moore may have broken onto the scene as a teenage pop singer, but these days fans can't get enough of her as Rebecca, the matriarch of the Pearson family on This Is Us. In fact, people are loving the 34-year-old actress so much that she is a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards.

This Is Us is also up for Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018 at the PCAs. That makes for a total of three finalist spots for the hit NBC series.

The highly-emotional series however is not Moore's first time in a big role...or even the first time she's made audiences cry. In fact, the "Candy" singer has been making people grab their tissue boxes since she was a teenager based on her roles throughout the years.

The best example is when the Golden Globe nominated actress stole hearts as Jamie, a terminally ill girl who falls in love in high school, in the 2001 Nicholas Sparks romance A Walk to Remember.

Read

Mandy Moore Is "Flabbergasted" by People's Choice Awards Finalist News But This Is Us Fans Shouldn't Be

Take a look back at Moore's best acting roles in the gallery below and then vote for your favorite Female TV Star of 2018.

Remember all of the finalists start back at zero for this round of voting so Moore and the other contenders need your support more than ever. PS: the deadline to vote is Friday, Oct. 19, so don't miss out.

See all the winners revealed at the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Photos

2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

Princess Diaries, Mandy Moore

Walt Disney Pictures

Princess Diaries (2001)

Mandy Moore nailed her breakout film role as mean girl Lana Thompson in this Disney classic.

A Walk to Remember, Mandy Moore, Shane West

Warner Bros.

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Moore stole our hearts as the terminally ill Jamie in this Nicholas Sparks love story.

Mandy Moore, How To Deal

New Line Cinema

How To Deal (2003)

Channeling her inner teenage angst, Moore relates to audiences as she portrays Halley Martin, a 17-year-old who has found herself disillusioned with the idea of love.

Article continues below

Mandy Moore, Saved!

United Artists

Saved! (2004)

Christian school girl Hilary Faye aids her friend after an unexpected pregnancy in this religious satire.

Chasing Liberty, Mandy Moore

Warner Bros.

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Charming audiences as America's first daughter, Anna Foster, Moore plays a teen who attempts to rebel against her parents and take Europe by storm.

Mandy Moore, Entourage

HBO

Entourage (2005)

No name change required! Moore played herself in the HBO comedy, stealing hearts and causing trouble along the way.

Article continues below

Mandy Moore, American Dreamz

Universal Pictures

American Dreamz (2006)

Southern girl Sally Kendoo woos America in this big-screen satire about reality competitions as she tries to win singing contest American Dreamz.

Mandy Moore, Dedication

The Weinstein Company

Dedication (2007)

As Lucy Reilly, Moore portrays an illustrator who must teach her new partner the error of his misogynistic ways.

Mandy Moore, Because I Said So

Universal Pictures

Because I Said So (2007)

Moore stars opposite Diane Keaton as Milly Wilder in this mother-daughter comedy about finding love in all the wrong places.

Article continues below

Mandy Moore, John Krasinski, Robin Williams, License to Wed

Warner Bros. Entertainment

License to Wed (2007)

Newly engaged Sadie Jones charmed as a nervous bride-to-be battling her premarital jitters and a kooky priest.

Mandy Moore, Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Grey's Anatomy (2010)

Patient Mary Portman wins the affection of Chandra Wilson's Dr. Bailey after surviving the infamous Seattle Grace Mercy Hospital shooting and assisting the doc in saving another patient's life.

Mandy Moore, Tangled, Rapunzel, Disney Voices

Disney, Getty Images

Tangled (2010)

Moore earned her place in Disney history as adventurous princess Rapunzel. 

Article continues below

Love, Wedding, Marriage, Kellan Lutz, Mandy Moore

IFC Films

Love, Wedding, Marriage (2011)

Divorce counselor Ava tries to save her parents and herself from divorce in this romantic comedy.

Mandy Moore, TRON: Uprising

Disney XD

TRON: Uprising (2012)

Adding to her collection of independent female characters, Moore proves she is not one to be messed with as the voice of Mara in this animated adventure.

Mandy Moore, Red Band Society

ABC

Red Band Society (2014)

Moore went from rom-com sweetheart and Disney princess to lifesaver as Dr. Erin Grace, a chief surgeon working for Doctors Without Borders.

Article continues below

Mandy Moore, In The Deep

Instagram

In The Deep (2016)

Moore makes surviving a shark attack look easy as she stars as Lisa in the underwater thriller.

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us (2016)

Moore's Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia's Jack are one of the couples doing their best to deal with life's ups and downs in the NBC dramedy that's giving audiences sweet, sweet Parenthood vibes.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , This Is Us , Mandy Moore , TV , Apple News
Latest News
Julianne Hough

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Kim Kardashian, Through the Years

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Tells Khloe and Kourtney They Look Like "F--king Clowns" During Trip to Japan on KUWTK

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

Get the 4-1-1 on the PCAs Pop Podcast Finalists From LADYGANG to Chicks in the Office

Paige, Total Divas 804

Surprise! Paige Has a Secret Boyfriend and Thinks He's "The One" on Total Divas

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.