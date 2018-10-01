ABC
by Johnni Macke | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 8:00 AM
Viola Davis has a lot to be happy about these days. For starters, How to Get Away With Murder began its fifth season on Thursday and to make things even more exciting, the actress is a finalist for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.
After four years of portraying the badass criminal defense professor Annalise Keating on the ABC series, it makes total sense that fans would give Davis a little love when it comes to the 2018 PCAs.
That being said, she does still need your votes if you want the South Carolina actress to take home the trophy for Female TV Star of 2018.
Although Davis has her work cut out for her facing off against Mandy Moore for This Is Us, Camila Mendes for Riverdale, Katherine McNamara for Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and fellow TGIT leading lady, Ellen Pompeo for Grey's Anatomy, her work speaks for itself.
While we've come to love the 53-year-old actress for her TV work over the past four years, she has actually had a lot of memorable film roles throughout her career that once again prove how wonderful of an actress Davis is.
In fact, we took some time to look back at the Oscar-winning actress' body of work over the past few decades and this girl knows what she's doing!
Davis' career is so impressive that we had to share all of her best roles with you below to get you really pumped for her PCAs finalist news. Plus, once you're done checking out her top roles, you can vote for the star to win Female TV Star of 2018. Or, you could vote for someone else, but either way you need to vote!
The final round of voting for this year's PCAs, which airs in November ends on Friday, Oct. 19, so you better get to clicking.
Focus Features
Viola Davis played the maid of a homemaker played by Julianne Moore in this period piece back in 2002. The film is known for exploring a variety of social issues including racism, sexuality and gender in 1950s Connecticut.
20th Century Fox
George Clooney stars alongside Davis in the science fiction drama based on the novel of the same name. Steven Soderbergh was the director, screenwriter, cinematographer and editor in the film, which he credited himself for under pseudonyms.
Miramax
The actress had her film breakthrough in 2008 for her role in the period drama as the mother of the only black student at a parish school. For her part, she got her first Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress.
Columbia Pictures
Davis played the best friend of Julia Roberts' character in this 2010 romantic comedy. The film was a huge box-office hit, grossing $204.6 million.
Walt Disney Studios
The South Carolina native earned her second Academy Award nomination for her role as a maid in the period film, this time for Best Actress. The critically acclaimed drama focused on a journalist attempting to expose the racism maids experienced in the South during the 1960s.
Warner Bros.
Davis had a supporting role in this 2011 Oscar nominee for Best Picture. The film centers around a boy with Asperger syndrome who struggles to come to terms with his father's death during 9/11.
20th Century Fox
Two determined mothers try to transform their children's failing inner-city school in this 2012 film. The movie is loosely based on the events surrounding the use of the parent trigger law in Los Angeles, California in 2010.
Warner Bros.
Based on the short story The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe, the star plays a mom who's daughter goes missing in this 2013 thriller film. The film was nominated for Best Cinematography at the 86th Academy Awards.
Summit Entertainment
The 2013 adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name starred Davis alongside Asa Butterfield. Since the novel's release, the author had many opportunities to license the rights, but instead waited until he could have more creative control.
ABC
In perhaps her most iconic role, Davis stars as Annalise Keating, a law professor at a prestigious university who gets entwined in a murder plot. For her part, the star became the first black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The series is now in its fifth season.
Universal Pictures
This 2014 film explores the life of singer James Brown. It features an ensemble cast including Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis and Dan Aykroyd. One of the movie's producers was Mick Jagger, founding member of the Rolling Stones.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
Power duo Davis and Jennifer Lopez teamed up for this crime drama about women who lost their children to murder. This marked the second time the pair worked together, the first being for the comedy Out of Sight in 1998.
Lucky Monkey Pictures
This courtroom drama centers around a custody case, with Davis playing the judge. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016 and was later released to the public on Lifetime.
Warner Bros.
This DC film features an impressive ensemble cast including Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie. To prepare for her role as a ruthless government official, Davis read the book Confessions of a Psychopath. The film became the first DC movie to win an Oscar, winning for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Paramount Pictures
Oscar winner! The actress finally won Hollywood's most coveted award for her performance in the widely acclaimed film. The movie struggled to be made for over a decade due to the writer's insistence on having an African-American director, but was finally released in 2016.
ABC
The crossover we all were waiting for! Two Shondaland dramas—Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder—came together during the last season of the former. For her performance in the episode, Davis is up for this year's Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
