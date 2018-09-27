Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of Her "Sunshine" True Thompson

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 2:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
True Thompson

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is talking about her girl.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable new photo of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson, enjoying the sunshine outside. "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl," Khloe captioned the post, referencing the song "My Girl" by The Temptations.

Khloe and Tristan's daughter will soon reach a milestone as she turns six months old in just a few short weeks. The E! star gave birth to her first child on April 12 in Cleveland.

Earlier this week, Khloe opened up to her fans about her pregnancy days.

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

"I miss being pregnant for a few reasons, but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way," Khloe tweeted.

While Khloe moved back to Los Angeles from Cleveland this summer, she'll soon return to Ohio as Tristan gears up for the Cleveland Cavaliers' basketball season.

"Khloe is planning to move back to Cleveland with Tristan in the next few weeks. They are doing better and have had a positive summer," a source recently told E! News. "Khloe just doesn't trust him 100 percent or know what's going to happen."

"She will be based in Cleveland with True for the season, but is going to be coming to L.A. for work commitments and to see her family when she can," the insider added.

You can see more of True's cutest baby photos in the gallery above!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Keira Knightley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Robert Pattinson Poses With Mia Goth

Kim Kardashian & More Celeb Clapbacks That Slayed This Week

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Channels David Bowie in New Fashion Collaboration

Murphy Brown

Why Candice Bergen Is Grateful Murphy Brown Is Back (Even If It Almost Got Her Hit by a Bus)

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy Season 14

Death, Heartbreak and a Whole Lot of Sex: Inside Grey's Anatomy's Groundbreaking 15-Year Reign

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.