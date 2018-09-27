Why Candice Bergen Is Grateful Murphy Brown Is Back (Even If It Almost Got Her Hit by a Bus)

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 1:39 PM

It's been 20 years since Murphy Brown ended its acclaimed 10-season run. That's 30 years since its original debut if you're doing the math. A lot has changed. Murphy Brown, the character played by Candice Bergen, has not. And that's why she's back now in a new era of TV news, politics and comedy.

"Murphy Brown is back because there's a way for us to be very relevant again," creator Diane English said. "We're in a very interesting time in our country's history and it seemed like all the tumblers were clicking into place."

And CBS has pulled out all the stops for the acclaimed show's return, including plastering Bergen's face all over a fleet of buses around New York City.

"Unbelievable," Bergen said about the buses. "I almost got hit by myself the other day…I jumped in front of a bus, I got out of the car. I said, ‘Look, that's me on the bus!' The woman driving it went, [shrugs]. I thought, ‘Only in New York would that be a so what.'"

Murphy Brown (the character and the show) was a trailblazer. "She's a very strong, opinionated, powerful woman in a position of authority and there wasn't a whole lot like that on television," English said. The character spoke her mind. She was single. She was an alcoholic. She didn't bow down to anyone.

"I find in my elderly years that I am more like Murphy than ever, that I am crankier, I am sort of more outspoken," Bergen said.

Bergen, who won five Emmys during the original, said the role is by far her favorite role she's ever played. "I was just so grateful to be given the chance to play Murphy again because she's the richest, edgiest, smartest, funniest character and just endlessly interesting to play."

Click play on the videos above to hear more from Bergen, English, and cast members Joe Regalbuto, Tyne Daly, Faith Ford, Jake McDorman, Grant Shaud and Nik Dodani.

Murphy Brown returns Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

