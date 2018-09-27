Filbert Kung for LaPalme Magazine
Leah Remini is opening up about her former friend Katie Holmes.
The Scientology and the Aftermath co-host appears on the cover of LaPalme magazine's fall edition, in which she talks about her show and the Church of Scientology.
"I thought comedy would be my life. I don't consider myself a champion. The people who speak on the show are champions," Remini told the magazine. "But I keep wondering - why haven't Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents."
Holmes and ex Tom Cruise, who is a Scientologist, tied the knot in Italy in Nov. 2006, months after welcoming daughter Suri Cruise. The couple called it quits in June 2012. Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001.
Remini, who was a member of the church for more than 30 years until she exited in 2013, went on to make claims about Holmes and Suri, stating, "Trust me, Katie's not allowed to have a meal with me, and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It's quite sick, really."
The Second Act actress also claimed that people on her A&E show are "harassed constantly," adding, "Especially me. Members of the Church go to my mother's restaurant, confront my little sister, and my step kids in San Francisco, trying to intimidate us. These abusive scare tactics are what they call a religion!"
In response to Remini's claims, the Church of Scientology tells E! News in a statement, "While we would prefer to ignore yet another of Leah Remini's over-the-top rants aimed at getting attention, she unfortunately continues to incite waves of anti-religious hate crimes. Ms. Remini's incessant hate speech has required increased security and law enforcement resources spent to protect lives she puts at risk."
The statement continues, "Ms. Remini's ridiculous rants are unending, and the myths and tales she and her co-producer spread are growing more bizarre by the day."
Filbert Kung for LaPalme Magazine
Derek Warburton, LaPalme's creative director, calls Remini a "modern day version of Robinhood, but instead of stealing from the rich to give to the poor she is fighting against oppression and fighting for freedom."
Talking about Remini's photo shoot for the magazine, Warburton shares, "America sees Leah as the girl next door and I wanted to show another side of her. We all know her from being on our TV screens as the star of King of Queens and I wanted to show the world that she has huge range and can be as glamorous as any of her contemporaries."
E! News has reached out to Holmes' rep for comment.