"Turns out the celebrity profile is *not* dead but some people very much wish it were. Please enjoy my story about Bradley Cooper, who made a movie of art and truth and beauty that he will just not explain to me," tweeted Brodesser-Akner.

In the interview, Cooper did get little personal while talking about his father's death again, echoing past comments about how he held him as he took his last breath.

And he was perfectly fine discussing A Star Is Born, talking about how he pitched the remake to Warner Bros. Pictures and how he met with Gaga and cast her in the lead role after watching her perform "La Vie en Rose" at the opening of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at Sean Parker's house in Los Angeles in 2016.

Brodesser-Akner had follow-up questions—she said she wanted to know if anything in A Star Is Born was inspired by a specific relationship, and what he was thinking in the film's final scene.

Cooper was not interested in giving follow-up answers. He said there is no one-to-one correlation of events in his life to events in A Star Is Born.

"It's wonderful that people want to ask me questions," he later said. "I just find that no matter how much time we spend together, it's only by spending time and doing something with somebody that you start to get to see how they work and how they interact with other people and who they are, you know? You couldn't get to know me in this scenario just as much as I don't know who you are."