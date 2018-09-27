Prince William Jokes Kate Middleton Is "Immensely Jealous" of His Trip Without the Kids

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 9:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, Prince William

Ray Tang/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William wasn't afraid to poke a little fun at Kate Middleton this week.

During his speech at Tuesday night's British High Commissioner's reception in Namibia, the Duke of Cambridge joked his wife was envious she couldn't join him on the trip. 

"I'm delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time," he said. "I'm only sorry that my wife, Catherine, is not able to join me. She is immensely jealous. Particularly because I'm looking forward to a few good, uninterrupted nights' sleep this week away from my wonderful children."

Of course, William was referencing his three little ones: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Taking a more serious note, he then applauded the country for its conservation efforts.

"My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation," he said. "This is an issue very close to my heart, and I know it's a matter of deep pride to you all, as well."

While William may have been hoping to catch up on his sleep this week, this didn't happen. On Wednesday, the royal started his day at a 5:00 a.m. and spent hours walking with a team of rhino trackers in Kunene to find a black rhino, which they eventually spotted.

Read

Prince William Visits Children's Hospice Princess Diana Opened 30 Years Ago

William arrived in Namibia on Sept. 24. The visit is part of a private work trip that also involves journeys to Tanzania and Kenya. In addition to undertaking a number of official engagements at the request of Queen Elizabeth II, William is making the trip as president of the United for Wildlife organization and patron of Tusk.

William and Kate have traveled to Africa before. In fact, William proposed to Kate in Kenya during their 2010 vacation. In addition to staying in England to look after the little ones, the Duchess of Cambridge has a royal engagement next week. She will be attending the Sayers Croft Trust's Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground on Oct. 2.

However, these two aren't the only ones in the royal family who have had packed schedules. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Coach Core Awards on Monday, and the Duchess of Sussex made her first solo royal appearance at the Royal Academy of Arts on Tuesday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince William , Kate Middleton , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Meghan Markle Causes a Stir by Closing Her Own Car Door

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's "British Accent" Sparks Social Media Frenzy Again

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, First Solo Outing

Comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's First Solo Outings as Royals

Meghan Markle Makes First Solo Royal Appearance

Meghan Markle Avoiding Samantha's Calls About Their Dad?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.