Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Friendship

In addition, Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama and son Landon are friends with Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's eldest kids, Mason and Penelope.

Last year, Alabama joined Kourtney and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and Jennifer Lawrence at Kris Jenner's house for a group dinner. Travis and his children have also hung out with Kourtney and her family together and have appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians a couple of times.

In 2015, Travis revealed that he had a crush on Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian while he was dating her friend Paris Hilton more than a decade ago. He said he and Kim later began to hang out but that their relationship remained platonic. The drummer, who had had his own reality show, Meet the Barkers, also said that she once asked him if he thought she should sign on for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Kim was like, 'I really want to do this reality show. We're supposed to do it with Ryan Seacrest. I just think my family's interesting,'" he told Us Weekly. "I gave her the best advice I could but I still remember the conversation like yesterday: 'I think my family is interesting and it could be something.' Well, you were absolutely right!"

He also said the two remained friendly over the years.

"When I see her, I give her a hug and wish her the best and there's no awkwardness," Barker said. "Because God knows, when you hook up, s--t gets awkward!"