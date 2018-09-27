Stephanie March is back on TV and she's getting political. March, who recently returned to the world of Law & Order: SVU as the fan-favorite character Alexandra Cabot, can next be seen playing a very famous face: Ivanka Trump. E! News has your exclusive first look at March as Ivanka Trump in Comedy Central's upcoming A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump.

The half-hour mockumentary special hails from the people behind The President Show. Anthony Atamanuik is returning as President Donald Trump alongside Peter Grosz as Vice President Mike Pence, Kathy Griffin as Kellyanne Conway, Mario Cantone as Anthony Scaramucci, Adam Pally as Donald Trump Jr., and John Gemberling as Steve Bannon. This will be March's debut as Ivanka Trump.