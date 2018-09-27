The Good Place, that show your one friend keeps telling you to watch because it's really great (you should listen to them about that), is back for its third season of moral quandaries, food puns and forking good jokes. It's been a while since we checked in on Eleanor, Michael, Chidi, Janet and the rest of the gang, so we're here to help.

Here's what you need to remember about The Good Place, one of TV's smartest shows—ever, and a little scoop from Janet herself, D'Arcy Carden.

The twist.

Season one ended with the big reveal: Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil) weren't in heaven, they were in hell. It was all an experiment by Michael (Ted Danson).