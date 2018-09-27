Wicked's Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth to Reunite on NBC

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 5:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Wicked

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Wicked is still defying gravity, 15 years after it opened on Broadway.

To celebrate its anniversary, NBC has commissioned a new concert special, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, airing Monday, Oct. 29, at 10 p.m. Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, will reunite as hosts and performers. Other performers include Ariana Grande and Pentatonix, as well as the current Broadway company of Wicked. More performers will be announced later.

Taped at New York City's Marquis Theater, the broadcast special will be produced by Ricky Kirshner, Marc Platt and Glenn Weiss (from the original Wicked team). Weiss will also direct it.

Photos

Top 10 Most Bitchin' Witches

"Wicked is a blockbuster musical playing all over the world and still selling out night after night after 15 years on Broadway, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Emmy- and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt and the entire Wicked team to celebrate the enduring success of this show," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs and late night, said. "We're especially excited to have Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited along with big guest stars in front of an audience (in costume hopefully) to help us celebrate the Halloween season."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. It's won over 100 international awards, including a Grammy and three Tonys. Since its opening, Wicked has been staged in more than 100 cities in 14 countries. Currently, Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper appear on Broadway as Elphaba and Glinda.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Idina Menzel , Kristin Chenoweth , Broadway , NBC , TV , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dakota Johnson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Hulu's Veronica Mars Revival: What We Know About Kristen Bell's Return to Neptune

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Veronica Mars on Hulu: Everything We Know About the Latest Revival

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy: Meredith and DeLuca Have an "Interesting Flirt," Giacomo Gianiotti Says

"Grey's Anatomy" Stars Give Scoop on Season 15

Mariska Hargitay Teases "Law & Order: Hate Crime" Appearance

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.