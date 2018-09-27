Kristen Bell Reads Donald Trump's Tweets as Gossip Girl

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristen Bell, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Kristen Bell hasn't lost her touch.

It's been six years since Gossip Girl ended its six-season run, and although she only appeared onscreen in a wink-y cameo in the series finale, she served as the narrator for all 121 episodes. So, on Late Night Wednesday, Seth Meyers asked her to get back into character for a very special reason. "We feel as though a lot of Donald Trump's tweets feel very gossipy," he said. "We've asked if you wouldn't mind reading a few of them with the classic Gossip Girl sendoff."

Bell was happy to oblige and began with a tweet Trump wrote on Aug. 24, 2018: "Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over 'classified' information. Gee, this is 'small potatoes' compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. XOXO, Gossip Girl."

The next tweet Bell read aloud, which he wrote on May 31, 2017l, was a joke about one of his weirder typos: "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy! XOXO, Gossip Girl.'"

Bell told Meyers, "These do sound like the things that were written on the show."

Photos

We Ranked All the Gossip Girl Couples

For the final tweet, Meyers dug deep into the archives, selecting a tweet from Aug. 27, 2014. "This is just a personal thing for me, as a Gossip Girl fan," he told the Good Place actress. "Just to hear my voice in your voice would be an honor." With flair, Bell read, "Congratulations to @sethmeyers on 'Emmys Rating Tumble.' Just as I predicted, Seth bombed! XOXO, Gossip Girl.'"

In the same episode, Bell also talked about Veronica Mars

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Donald Trump , Late Night , Gossip Girl , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dakota Johnson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin Tweets J.K. Rowling His Résumé

Justin Hartley, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Justin Hartley Recalls Being Held at Gunpoint During a Dog Rescue

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Hulu's Veronica Mars Revival: What We Know About Kristen Bell's Return to Neptune

Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Lady Gaga on Her First Kiss and Celebrity Crush

Blake Lively

PCAs Style Star Finalist Blake Lively Knows How to Rock a Red Carpet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.