Naomi Campbell Throws Shade at Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Naomi Campbell has an opinion on just about everything—which makes her the perfect talk show guest. Last night, the supermodel appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where a viewer called in to ask what she thought of Kendall Jenner being the highest-paid model, despite insisting she's could never do 30 shows runway in a single season.

Campbell's response? "Next question."

(Jenner, for her part, apologized in August for the comments she made in LOVE magazine, saying she'd been "misrepresented" and her words "were twisted and taken out of context.")

The 48-year-old catwalk queen was similarly shady when Andy Cohen asked if she attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party weeks ago, where Cardi B threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj. "No. It was called the ICON party, but there were no icons there," Campbell said. "I'm going to say it, because I told it to Carine Roitfeld to her face, so I don't think it's something I can't say."