Imitation is the highest form of flattery.

Models and BFFs Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner strutted out of the George V Hotel in Paris while en route to the American Embassy with their wine glasses in tow. It was the perfect homage to fellow fashion superstar Rihanna.

Both women wore flattering red dresses. Hadid donned a long-sleeved red dress with a multi-colored collar whereas the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted for a one-shoulder red sequin dress. They matched, of course, with their libations.

Rihanna's love of taking her wine to go became more apparent in 2016 when Josh Edwards made nearly a definitive timeline of RiRi walking around various parts of the world with a glass in her hand. The Fenty designer's wine and style of glass vary situation to situation. It doesn't matter if she's in casual clothes or a velvet dress: the wine is just as much a part of her outfit as anything else.