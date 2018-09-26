How Chicago Fire Honored Late Cast Member DuShon Monique Brown

Gone, but never forgotten.

Late actress DuShon Monique Brown received a heartfelt tribute from her Chicago Fire castmates during Wednesday's season 7 premiere. In March 2018, Brown passed away suddenly at the age of 49 from sepsis.

Instead of killing her character off the show, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) announced to the firehouse that Connie (Brown) had accepted a new position after graduating with a master's degree in counseling.

As Chief Boden explained to his crew, "I am delighted to tell you that over the past four years, Connie has received her master's degree in counseling. Just got hired at her dream job. head of counseling at Whitney Young Magnet School. They asked her to start immediately and I couldn't stand in her way."

Hermann (David Eigenberg) then said, "We didn't even get to say goodbye. None of us did," to which Boden emotionally responded, "I hear you. It's OK, ‘cause she knows how much we love her here."