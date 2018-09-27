Cool Halloween Décor That Will Impress Any Crowd

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Stocksy

Are you decorating for Halloween yet? Because, if you ask us, you should be decorating for Halloween right about now.

Not to go psycho on you about the most festive time of year, but there are so many ways to get in the spirit. It's almost like you really can't overdo it when it comes to decking out the house—especially if you're going to be entertaining. That being said, there are levels of Halloween décor. We love a good 99-cent store spider web bag find as much as the next, but if you're going for that slightly more elevated vibe, just know you have options.

Speaking of, here are a few (just to get you started).

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Gold Skull Container

BUY IT:  Gold Skull Container, $15 

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

LED EEK Light

BUY IT:  Marquee LED EEK, $33

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Haunted Radio

BUY IT:  Haunted Radio Light Up Halloween Decor With Sound, $30

Article continues below

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Silver Skeleton Candles

BUY IT:  Silver Skeleton Spine Taper Candles Set Of 2, $10

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Skull Shot Glasses

BUY IT:  Halloween Skull Molded Shot Glasses Set Of 4, $20

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Dog Skeleton

BUY IT:  Dog Skeleton Decor, $20

Article continues below

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Los Muertos Candy Bowl

BUY IT:  Los Muertos Ceramic Candy Bowl, $20

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Cute Candy Basket

BUY IT:  Halloween Candy Basket, $28

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Dragon Skull Trophy

BUY IT:  Horned Dragon Skull Trophy Wall Décor, $73

Article continues below

Shopping: Chic Halloween Decor

Spirit Board

BUY IT:  Spirit Board Halloween Decor With Sound, $30

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

