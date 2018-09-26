Who Won Big Brother Season 20?

Summer has officially ended and so has another season of Big Brother.

Season 20 bowed on Wednesday and crowned its latest winner in an hour and a half finale, featuring the results of a final Head of Household competition and one final elimination. There was little doubt that Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen would each bring each other to the final two, so JC Mounduix landed in third place after Kaycee won the final HOH in a tiebreaker, JC joined the jury as the final member.

The rest of the jury was not surprised to see him, and their biggest questions for Kaycee and Tyler were about what they actually did in the house other than winning competitions. There was also a question for Tyler about his hand in many evictions, and it sounded pretty clear from the questioning that most of the jury was on Kaycee's side. It also seemed pretty clear that both Tyler and Kaycee were a little too excited to actually answer the questions.