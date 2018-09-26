by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 5:09 PM
Cardi B's status as a hitmaker just reached a new level.
In her words, the record-breaking musician came through drippin' during New York Fashion Week. Now that she's in Paris, she's taking her game to the next level in designer looks that ooze glamour and demonstrate her fearlessness. Her looks are loud in the best way possible.
With a little help from celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, her front row-ready wardrobe is just as unexpected, as it is epic. It includes a lavender feather shawl, fur-accented glasses, lace-up bike shorts and bright monochromes outfits.
Her status as a style star coincides with her rise to hip-hip royalty this year. This isn't the first time we've seen the 25-year-old rapper make a fashion statement (Think: her MTV VMAs 2018 dress). However, now she's wearing awing looks on the daily, proving herself to be a rising fashion icon. And, Paris is the perfect place to make her case.
While her feud with Nicki Minaj remains a hot topic, the rapper's style isn't phased. If anything, she's amped up her look since making headlines.
Need proof? Scroll through the star's recent looks below!
David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock
Cardi kept it classy in a black fitted dress with structured shoulders at the Tom Ford show.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The rapper suited up for the Jeremy Scott fashion show in a cheetah-print suit with a black corset underneath.
No credit / BACKGRID
The new mom isn't ruffling feathers during fashion week, she's flaunting them! The rapper wore a purple Christian Cowan suit with large feathers for the Etam lingirie show.
Article continues below
No credit / BACKGRID
The 25-year-old star shows us how to pair Louboutin stilettos with corset-detailed biker shorts in this all black get-up.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
According to the fashionista, Fran Drescher inspired this head-to-toe animal print look that featured furry Dolce & Gabbana glasses.
Splash News
Offset's better half proves she is the queen of fashion month in this elegant Michael Costello gown complete with a matching oversized hat.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?