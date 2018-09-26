Twenty seasons. Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Benson for 20 seasons of Law & Order: SVU. The NBC drama is now tied with the original Law & Order and Gunsmoke as the longest-running scripted live-action series, and Hargitay has been there since the start. It's a momentous accomplishment, one the Emmy-winning actress is reflecting on.

"It's just been amazing and a gift," Hargitay told E! News. "And for me, especially, so fresh. We've talked about this a little bit before, that I've been on the same show for 20 years and yet I feel like with all the cast changes, I keep getting to be on a new show with new energies and all these new, all these amazing actors. It has been an unspeakable gift and really hard to describe, and I'm just proudly grateful. It's been nothing but a privilege."