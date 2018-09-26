Ashton Kutcher is no longer sharing a house with Demi Moore's daughter.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the That 70's Show star purchased a 2-bedroom, 1,800-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills back in 2009 for more than $970,000. A co-ownership agreement was signed by Ashton and Rumer Willis, which granted each of them 50 percent ownership of the property.

Fast-forward to today when E! News confirmed that Rumer recently filed documents stating the co-ownership has ended. In other words, the house now belongs solely to the 30-year-old actress and singer.

The documents do not indicate if Rumer paid Ashton any money for full ownership of the home.

At the same time, The Blast reports the house "sold" for more than $570,000 in August when the documents were first filed.