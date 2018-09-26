Apple Martin Is the Spitting Image of Gwyneth Paltrow in This New Photo

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 10:34 AM

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram

It's like we're seeing double!

While Gwyneth Paltrowand Apple Martin are mother and daughter, this new picture of the two serves as photographic evidence that they'll eventually pass for twins. 

In honor of National Daughters' Day, the Oscar winner shared a snap of her and her 14-year-old firstborn and their likeness is undeniable. 

"Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life," the proud mama wrote of the teenager.

The actress gave birth to her first child with ex-husband Chris Martin in 2004. Their 12-year-old son, Moses Martin, followed two years later. 

Fellow celebs like The Chew alum Daphne Oz couldn't help but notice the similarity. "TWINS!!" Oz commented. 'Mini me," model Martha Hunt added. 

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's Romance Rewind

While Paltrow typically keeps her kids out of the spotlight, she does share occasional updates on her youngsters on special occasions. For example, the Goop founder shared a snap of Apple to commemorate her birthday in May. 

"Happy birthday, my darling girl," she wrote to her daughter at the time. "You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman."

The star continued, "You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

She's growing up into her famous mama right before our very eyes!

