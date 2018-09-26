How Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Forgave Him After Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart is opening up about his relationship with Eniko Hart, one year after a cheating scandal rocked the couple's world.

Last September, the Night School actor issued an emotional apology to his then-pregnant wife and his kids, Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart, for making a "bad error" in judgement. "I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions and recently I didn't," he began his Instagram message. "You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form."

"I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did," Hart continued. "And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."