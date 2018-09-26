This Is Us added a new layer to the "her" mystery in the season three premiere.

In "Nine Bucks," the series jumped forward in the future yet again to show Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and adult Tess (Iantha Richardson), preparing to go see…somebody. This was introduced in the season two finale, and will be answered, eventually. However, another clue was dropped when Randall called Toby (Chris Sullivan) to ask if he was "coming down." Viewers saw old Toby in bed, Kate (Chrissy Metz) nowhere to be found. Is Kate "her"? The premiere also featured Kate and Toby starting down their path to have a baby via IVF. Is the "her" Kate and Toby's daughter? We don't know, yet, but some people do.