by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 9:57 AM
This Is Us added a new layer to the "her" mystery in the season three premiere.
In "Nine Bucks," the series jumped forward in the future yet again to show Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and adult Tess (Iantha Richardson), preparing to go see…somebody. This was introduced in the season two finale, and will be answered, eventually. However, another clue was dropped when Randall called Toby (Chris Sullivan) to ask if he was "coming down." Viewers saw old Toby in bed, Kate (Chrissy Metz) nowhere to be found. Is Kate "her"? The premiere also featured Kate and Toby starting down their path to have a baby via IVF. Is the "her" Kate and Toby's daughter? We don't know, yet, but some people do.
"Yes, I do," Metz told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos at the This Is Us season three premiere when asked if she knows who "her" is. Does everybody in the cast? "Yes, they do," she said. Will they reveal the secret? Well, watch the video above to find out. Sullivan also teases his dream This Is Us spinoff about old Toby and old Randall.
This Is Us season three will take the Pearson family in new directions—directions that caused Brown, Metz, Sullivan and Mandy Moore to have quite the reactions, as you can see in the video below. Series creator Dan Fogelman teased something big is coming up for Randall, which caused Brown to raise an eyebrow.
"It's truly unexpected for Randall," Brown said. "Randall is a very left-brained individual, and so what this thing is, is not left-brained necessarily and not anything he would've willingly stepped into of his own volition, but he feels compelled."
Viewers also saw Toby stop taking his anti-depressants in an effort to increase the chances of conceiving a baby with Kate, Kate begin the IVF journey and Rebecca and Jack go on their first date…only to have a mystery man show up at Rebecca's door.
"I think people will be pleasantly surprised for a bit, but per usual there's always—there's a high, there's a low, there's a middle ground—every which way, but I was genuinely surprised," Metz said.
Watch the videos above for more and watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m. to see what else the This Is Us cast got up to at the premiere.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
