by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 9:51 AM
No pain, no gain.
Jennifer Lopez shared a picture of her toned biceps via Instagram on Wednesday and proved hard work pays off. The photo showed the two-time Grammy nominee posing in a stunning red dress and flexing her muscles after her Las Vegas residency show at Planet Hollywood.
"Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight!" she wrote. "When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that's a lot... but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it...I will work out and be in the best shape of my life..."
Lopez admitted "there were moments" when she was "tired" or traveling and that she "had to fit in" her workouts when she could.
"But here we are with only three shows left!!" she wrote. "And I am having so many emotions, but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!!" She also included hashtags like, #We'reNotDoneYet, #LetsGoooo and #MakePromisesToYourselfAndKeepThem.
Several celebrities praised Lopez in the comments section, including Gwen Stefani, Khloe Kardashian and The Chainsmokers.
"You are superwoman!!!!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "You are such an inspiration!! Mind over matter! You got this forever!"
Lopez frequently posts footage of her hitting the gym on social media, sometimes with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in tow.
Lopez's Las Vegas residency, titled "All I Have," ends Sept. 29. The "El Anillo" singer has already received tons of support from her fans and celebrity pals. Not only has her main man attended her shows, but Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Ireland Baldwin, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Dua Lipa and Sofia Vergara have come, as well.
It looks like she's had a successful run, too. According to Planet Hollywood, the "record-setting residency" has produced over $60 million in ticket revenue.
You go, J.Lo!
