Meghan Markle's "British Accent" Sparks Social Media Frenzy Again

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 9:49 AM

Meghan Markle's "accent" has Twitter in a frenzy once again.

Over the summer, social media went wild over a clip of the Duchess of Sussex speaking in what seemed to be a slight British accent during a public appearance in Cheshire, England. Now, Twitter is buzzing once again over a clip of Meghan in Queen Elizabeth II's documentary, Queen of the World, which first appeared online over the weekend. In the clip, Meghan is reunited with her Givenchy wedding dress from her May nuptials with Prince Harry.

"Oh my goodness, it's amazing, isn't it?" Meghan says as she takes a look at her dress. "The work that they did here is just so beautiful."

Meghan Markle Makes First Solo Royal Appearance at Art Exhibit Opening

"Somewhere in here there's a piece of, did you see? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside?" Meghan asks. "It was my something blue...it's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

In response to the clip, some Twitter users believe Meghan, who has lived in London for some time now, is "losing" her American accent. Let's take a look at some of the social media reactions to Meghan's voice in the documentary:

Can you hear a difference in Meghan's voice? Watch the video above to see what has social media in a frenzy!

Queen of the World will premiere in the United States on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

