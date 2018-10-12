Busy Tonight Host Busy Philipps Loves Margaritas & Good Food and Now We Want to Drink Margaritas and Eat With Her ASAP!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Busy Philipps, Drinks

Instagram

Busy Philipps loves food (and margaritas) and therefore we love her even more.

As we gear up for the premiere of Busy Tonight later this month—on Oct. 28 to be exact—we've been on a deep dive into all the things that make the actress so amazing and unique.

For example, her love of pink locks and hilarious displays for Elf on the Shelf every Christmas, which she proudly posts on Instagram each year. In addition to being a killer actress with roles on Dawson's Creek, Cougar Town and recently in I Feel Pretty, the 39-year-old star has become an Instagram superstar that we can't help but talk about on a daily basis.

Our favorite thing about Philipps' social media account is her clear love for food, and lots of it.

No matter what she's eating, or drinking (it's usually margaritas), she loves to share pictures of herself with the food. No, she's not a regular food poster, she is a cool food poster and we double tap pretty much all of her snaps.

Photos

Busy Philipps' Best Looks

Perhaps we not-so-secretly want to be Philipps, or maybe we're just intrigued by tasty treats, pretty cocktails and witty captions. Either way, the talk show host's Instagram account is food porn status and worthy of a follow by everyone.

Because we love her food and drink snaps so much, we rounded up her most Insta-worthy foodie photos for you to ooh and aah over as you wait to see Philipps host her own late-night series on E!

It's worth a look, we promise.

Just don't scroll on an empty stomach, because happy hour desires and food envy are sure to follow!

Watch

Busy Philipps Tells What to Expect on New E! Series Busy Tonight

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Mellow Yellow

Busy Philipps is our hero for somehow managing to match her retro dress to her yellow soup. It's funky, strange, and yet so cool.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Summertime Sips

"They have a drink here that's half cucumber Marg/half Cora beer. You can go ahead and forward my mail. Byeeeeeee," Philipps wrote on this photo while on vacation this August and we want to go here ASAP.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Champs for Champs

"It's 5 o'clock somewhere. Like here. In my kitchen. It's actually almost 5:30 so I guess technically I'm late," the actress wrote on her champagne snap.

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

I Scream for (Melted) Ice Cream

Soft serve fail! "When you try to be fun & order soft serve in a cone but it melts as soon as they hand it to you and you feel like it's a metaphor for life," Philipps posted in July and we can so relate. 

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Wine Not?

Philipps posing with giant glasses of wine is our ultimate weekend inspiration.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Margs Forever

If there is one thing we know about the Busy Tonight host it's that she is all about margaritas and chips and salsa, which inadvertently makes her our spirit animal. 

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Pink Perfection

It might not be food porn, but this rose-colored ensemble paired with a glass of rosé is what millennial pink dreams are made of.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Jelly Bean Joy

Taking a picture with a jar of jelly beans might seem odd, but you can't tell us that you don't want to eat jelly beans now that you've seen it.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Glitter Snack

"When life gives you glittery popcorn, YOU F**KING EAT IT," Philipps said in May and no truer words have ever been spoken.

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Hot Diggity Dog

In spring 2018, the I Feel Pretty actress revealed that hot dog is her favorite meat and we can't fault her for living her truth.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Vacation Vibes

Fact: Snow cones make everything better.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Happy Hour

Philipps lived it up on vacation this spring thanks to Mai Thai drinks and pool time and we are so jealous.

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Tequila on My Mind

Margaritas are always a good idea based on Philipps' Instagram account, so why argue with her? 

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Pizza Is Life

In February, the Dawson's Creek alum celebrated National Pizza Day by chowing down on pepperoni pizza and ranch dressing. Is there a better food combo?

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Coffee Dose

If you're heading to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico anytime soon, Philipps has a recommendation for you...go to Ki'Bok for coffee!

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Cotton Candy Craze

If you go to Disneyland and don't eat cotton candy, did you even really go?

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Tacos With Friends

"This is not who I am now. THIS IS WHO I'VE ALWAYS BEEN," Philipps captioned this snap and we are all in on this taco and Friends aesthetic.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Bang Bang

In October 2017, the Cougar Town alum shared this picture of her in the morning to show her followers the real Busy. Our takeaway is that the actress loves Bulletproof coffee and pink and therefore we're going to buy Bulletproof coffee and wear pink ASAP.

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Green Goddess

While attending the Panorama Music Festival, the blonde beauty managed to find the Matcha bar on site and of course posed with her victory cup to prove it.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Milkshake for Two

Sometimes you just want to share a milkshake instead of going it alone and we're OK with that.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Dessert Buddies

Loving dessert runs in the family as you can see from the looks on both Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein's faces in this photo.

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

On Margarita Time

"Just staying on brand, guys," Philipps captioned this margarita snap in summer of 2017.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Mood: Margarita

All we want to know is what flavor margarita this is, and where can we get one?

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Ice Cream on My Mind

When in New York City, the 39-year-old actress always finds time for Big Gay Ice Cream.

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

All You Can Eat

During her family's Disney cruise in 2017, Philipps was all in on the Mickey ears and the all-you-can-eat dining. Case and point this calamari plate.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Mickey Mouse Magic

Who says Mickey Mouse ice cream is only for kids?

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

CBD Concoction

In April 2017, Philipps introduced us to the matcha CBD oil margarita and our lives have never been the same.

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Sweet Friends

Hanging out with Vice Principals co-star Danny McBride is even more fun with ice cream in your hand.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Pasta Lovers

Friends who eat pasta together, stay together...right?

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Yummy Mummy

In 2016, the mom of two made these mummy cake pops for her daughter Birdie's school and we are officially jealous of her baking skills.

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Mother-Daughter Time

When Philipps isn't working, she's spending time with her girls and making memories like she did when she took daughter Birdie to San Francisco and did a Williams Sonoma cooking class in 2016.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Pro Status

Get yourself a mom who can make you a pink lemonade cake like a pro.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Coconut Cuties

When out and about with your kids, what's a better way to pass the time than to drink from a fresh coconut together?

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Taco Heaven

In 2015, the birthday girl celebrated in style with her perfect meal...and of course she shared the aftermath! "Maybe this looks like the opposite of food porn, but this is what a fully satisfied dinner table looks like. All I ever want for my birthday dinner is margs and chips and salsa," Philipps captioned the pic.

Busy Philipps, Food

Instagram

Cake Queen

So, Philipps made this cake. We repeat, she made this cake!

Busy Tonight premieres Sunday, Oct. 28, at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Top Stories , Busy Philipps , Food
Latest News
Ansel Elgot, Polo Red Crush Launch

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Will Kris Jenner Actually Get Mad Over Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick's Art Vandelay Prank?

Bebe Rexha, City of Hope Gala

Fashion Police

Charlie Sheen

Relive the Shadiest Watch What Happens Live Guest Moments, Because Spilling the Tea Is What Andy Cohen Does Best

Ocean's 8, Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway's Ocean's 8 Role Earned Her a 2018 PCAs Finalist Spot, But It's Not Her Only Impressive Film Role to Date

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Calls Live Performance With Evan Ross a "Gamble" on ASHLEE+EVAN Season Finale

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.