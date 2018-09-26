by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 11:07 AM
Prepare for male tears. That's what A Million Little Things stars Romany Malco and David Giuntoli warned you'll get when you tune in to their new show. And that's just one of the top five reasons why viewers should tune in, the actors revealed in the video above.
ABC's new ensemble drama about a group of friends who come are dealing with, well, just about everything from suicide to cancer and alcoholism to adultery, premieres on Wednesday Sept. 26 and you're going to need tissues the two stars said. The series about a group of friends who met when they got stuck in an elevator starts with a suicide and follows the ramifications of John's (Ron Livingston) actions. Giuntoli has experience being in small spaces with people he just met—he was a cast member on MTV's Road Rules.
"Every experience of my life is drawn on living in a trailer on Road Rules," he joked to E! News. "I remember when we opened the door to that little RV in Fiji in the year 2000, one of the cast mates, Cara, started weeping because she saw how small it was. And I was excited because I was a hippie…If you want to get into acting, consider reality TV. It's the only path."
A Million Little Things could be the next This Is Us, the next weepy drama, and Giuntoli and Malco are more than OK with that.
"Have you seen their numbers?" Giuntoli said. "A Million Little Things is an incredible script. We kind of knew it was one of the big things this pilot season. I think this is us very much paved the way for this kind of show to get picked up, something that takes life very seriously. It's heartwarming and affirming, for whatever reason that wasn't on the air for a very long time."
So, you can expect to get some of your own feelings out while watching, they said. "Oh my god, it's cry porn!" Giuntoli proclaimed.
A Million Little Things also stars Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, James Roday, Grace Park, Stéphanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene and Tristan Byon, and premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on ABC.
