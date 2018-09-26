Prepare for male tears. That's what A Million Little Things stars Romany Malco and David Giuntoli warned you'll get when you tune in to their new show. And that's just one of the top five reasons why viewers should tune in, the actors revealed in the video above.

ABC's new ensemble drama about a group of friends who come are dealing with, well, just about everything from suicide to cancer and alcoholism to adultery, premieres on Wednesday Sept. 26 and you're going to need tissues the two stars said. The series about a group of friends who met when they got stuck in an elevator starts with a suicide and follows the ramifications of John's (Ron Livingston) actions. Giuntoli has experience being in small spaces with people he just met—he was a cast member on MTV's Road Rules.