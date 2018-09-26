Schedule your weekend plans accordingly.

The good news is, fans have a few more weeks to binge watch all 114 episodes of 90210 on Netflix. The bad news is that the series, which originally aired on The CW, will be leaving soon. Moments ago, Netflix announced all of the film and TV titles that will be expiring throughout the month of October, such as Bridget Jones's Baby, Eyes Wide Shut, Scream 2 and White Collar.

Here is the complete list of titles that will no longer be available to stream starting next month:



Leaving 10/1/18

21

Adventureland

The Adventures of Tintin

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

The Clan

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

The Family Man

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

The Lost Boys

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

The Rugrats Movie

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/2/18

The Human Centipede: First Sequence