by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 7:00 AM
First comes the gym, then comes tanning, next it's laundry and finally comes…marriage? E! News has your exclusive first look the Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Part 2's big wedding between…Vinny and Pauly D?!
In the exclusive sneak peek below, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio prepare for their ceremony, but this isn't your typical quickie Las Vegas wedding. No, this is a "bromittment" ceremony. Buds for life!
"I never thought that boys weekend would end up with two of my boys getting married," Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says. "Every trip just gets weirder and weirder."
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino helps Vinny prepare for the big day ("I look like a beekeeper," Vinny says in his veil) and Ronnie assists Pauly ("You guys are so beautiful together, it's crazy," Ronnie says. "It's perfect, he's white, you're tan.") with his jacket. Mike also plays the role of flower girl, albeit in a questionable way.
"I never pictured my bride to have a beard," Pauly says. Watch the video above to see more from their big day.
This isn't going to be the only wedding on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Mike previously tweeted that his wedding to Lauren Pesce will be televised on the MTV reality show. Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Part 2 also stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Part 2 airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on MTV.
