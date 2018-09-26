Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested for Rape and Charged with 3 Felonies

Victor Ortiz, a champion boxer who also competed on Season 16 of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman in March, the Oxnard Police Department said. Ortiz surrendered at 2:55 p.m. at the Ventura County Sheriff Department's East Valley Station and was charged with three counts of felony sexual assault.

The 31-year-old athlete's bail was set at $100,000 after Ortiz was formally charged with suspicion of forcible digital penetration, forcible oral copulation and forcible rape. The police department added that if people have additional information regarding the alleged incident, they are encouraged to contact detective Kevin Adair at 805-385-7663; should anyone wish to remain anonymous, police said people can call their Violent Crimes Hotline at 805-982-7070.

Police began investigating Ortiz after his alleged victim contacted them March 19 and claimed he had sexually assaulted her "inside a residence in the city of Oxnard." The Family Protection Unit conducted an investigation for "several months," police said, and it was "presented to the Venture County District Attorney's Office for filing." A warrant for Ortiz's arrest was issued.