Bekah Martinez Answers Bachelor Nation's Questions About Her Pregnancy

Former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez provided Bachelor Nation with some updates about her pregnancy.
In a YouTube video, Martinez answered many questions the Bachelorverse has been wondering about ever since she announced on Sept. 12 that she was expecting. She's 21 weeks along now and revealed that this was all "unplanned." She said in the video, "This wasn't in the plan so it wasn't right away like a, 'Oh my god yes! This is so exciting, we're going to have a baby!' It was like, 'Oh wow…'"
Martinez explained the initial news was "unexpected and shocking," but she and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard are more excited about the baby now. Also, she wants to clarify that Leonard is the father, because some people were wondering who it was.
"Our method of birth control failed," she revealed. "I thought, 'What are the odds that it'll just take once [to get pregnant]'...Well, spoiler – it just took once!"
When the 23-year-old first announced her pregnancy in an interview with Pure Wow, a source told E! News that the reality star "is really excited to share this news with everyone and says she is ready for this new and exciting chapter."
During her interview, Martinez described the pregnancy as "literally a dream come true." She said, "I've gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I've always felt sure that I want to be a mom."
Now that she's in her second trimester, the baby is starting to kick and Martinez is elated. "I feel really healthy and alive and I feel really dynamic and excited about everything," she declared.
Martinez revealed that her baby is due on Jan. 29, but she has "a hunch that the baby is going to be a little bit late." Perhaps it's all up to the stars to decide.
"My birthday is Feb. 10, and of course it would be kind of like a big cosmic joke if I have to plan birthday parties for however many years for somebody else instead of myself, but you know what? That's what motherhood is kind of about," she added.
Martinez, who vied forArie Luyendyk Jr. 's heart on his season of The Bachelor, revealed that her and Leonard's family weren't initially pleased with the baby news. They've come around, though. The parents-to-be have been together for about seven months and described their relationship as "getting really serious." That doesn't mean, however, that there will be any Neil Lane diamonds in her future just yet. She told Pure Wow, "The last thing we need is to consider another commitment on top of what we're already going through…Regardless, we're bound together by sharing this little life."
There's no word yet on the baby's sex, and Martinez and Leonard are keeping it that way. "We actually decided right away that we wanted to wait until birth to find out the gender so, we don't know! And we're not going to know until I push that little sucker out!" she said in her YouTube upload. "You only have a surprise like this once in your life."
