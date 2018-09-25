12 Luxurious Skincare Swaps for Fall

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 5:02 PM

We're fans of fall time, don't get us wrong, but we could do without the affect it has on our skin.

You know: suddenly dry, flaky and complexionless—yuck! OK, we'll reel it in on the drama, but looking less dewy than you want to is not a fun time. Luckily, there's a fix and it begins and ends with your cold weather skincare.

In the heat of summer, you were all about oil-free, lightweight products that wouldn't clog your pores. This season, think oppositely by layering on nutrient-rich oils, creams, masks and more. Seriously, the more hydration you can slather your skin with, the better.

Need some help getting pointed in the right direction? We're here to help.

Collagen Cleansing Balm

BUY IT:  Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $64

Hyaluronic Acid Treatment

BUY IT:  KATE SOMERVILLE® DermalQuench Wrinkle Warrior® Advanced Hydrating & Plumping Treatment, $98

Restorative Eye Creme

BUY IT:  TATA HARPER Restorative Eye Creme, $98

Hydrating Face Mask

BUY IT:  BY TERRY Hydra-Éclat Mask, $85

Lip Conditioner

BUY IT:  ILIA BEAUTY Balmy Days Lip Conditioner, $26

Vitamin C and Collagen Cream

BUY IT:  DR DENNIS GROSS C + Collagen Deep Cream, $72

All Natural Face Oil

BUY IT:  UMA Absolute Anti-Aging Face Oil, $175 

Cannabis-Infused Serum

BUY IT:  MURAD® Revitalixir Recovery Serum, $89

Stem Cell Serum

BUY IT:  Indie Lee Stem Cell Serum, $135 

Neck Cream

BUY IT:  STRIVECTIN® StriVectin-TL™ Tightening Neck Cream Plus, $95

Peel Pads

BUY IT:  Dr. Loretta Micro Peel Peptide Pads, $60

Anti-Aging Oil

BUY IT:  3LAB Anti-Aging Oil, $300

