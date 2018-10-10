Relive All of PCAs Finalist Emily Blunt's Most Incredible Performances Now

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 5:00 AM

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Paramount Pictures

There is no denying that Emily Blunt deserves to be a People's Choice Awards finalist for Drama Movie Star of 2018 based on her memorable performance in A Quiet Place.

The film itself scored two finalist spots in the Movie of 2018 and Drama Movie of 2018 categories, because the thriller film was, well, thrilling.

If that isn't enough for Blunt to celebrate, her co-star in the movie—and real-life husbandJohn Krasinski is also up for Drama Movie Star of 2018. That makes four nominations for the surprise box office hit!

While all of these finalist spots might be a bit of a surprise to some, the 35-year-old actress has always had a successful career, so her PCAs finalist nod is totally understandable. In fact, she's made a career out of taking a wide variety of roles and making them memorable.

For example, she's starred in biographical films like The Young Victoria and mastered fantasy movies like The Huntsman: Winter's War as well.

Photos

2018 PCAs: Movie Nominees

Now she's taken on a thriller and based on A Quiet Place's finalist status at this year's PCAs, she has mastered that genre as well.

Since we are currently in awe of the English actress and her career, you might as well take a look back at all of her impressive roles below and get ready to cast your vote for her (or her husband) afterwards.

Once you've seen what a versatile actress Blunt is, it's time to vote for your favorite Drama Movie Star of 2018 before the Friday, Oct. 19 deadline. 

PS: Mark your calendars for the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Read

This Is Us Becoming a PCAs Finalist "Means the World" to Chris Sullivan

The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox

The Devil Wears Prada

In The Devil Wears Prada, Emily Blunt plays Emily, the first assistant of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), who gives guidance to new hire Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) on how to fit in at Runway, a high fashion magazine. Things go awry however when Andy tries to change her attitude and look, which affects her personal life.

Emily Blunt, The Jane Austen Book Club

Sony Pictures Classics

The Jane Austen Book Club

The English actress brings Prudie to life in this 2007 drama in which a group of women begin a Jane Austen book club only to find their own lives are mirroring the the author's famous novels. 

Emily Blunt, The Young Victoria

Apparition

The Young Victoria

Blunt is Queen Victoria during the first years of her rule in the 2009 film, which also explores the Queen's romance with Prince Albert (Rupert Friend). 

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, Gulliver's Travels

20th Century Fox

Gulliver’s Travels

In Gulliver's Travels, Lemauel Gulliver (Jack Black) is sent on assignment to the Bermuda Triangle but his boat is a hit by storm and he ends on the island of Lilliput. He is then captured and brought to the island's royal family which includes Princess Mary, played by Blunt. 

Emily Blunt, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

CBS Films

Salmon Fishing in Yemen

The 35-year-old actress takes on the role of Harriet Chetwode-Talbot, a consultant who works with a fisheries expert to bring fly-fishing to the desert, in this 2011 film. 

Emily Blunt, Your Sister's Sister

IFC Films

Your Sister’s Sister

After Iris (Blunt) invites her friend Jack (Mark Duplass) to spend the weekend at her family's island getaway a drunken encounter between Jack and Iris' sister Hannah (Rosemarie DeWitt) changes everything between the two friends...and things get complicated.

Article continues below

The Five-Year Engagement, EMILY BLUNT, JASON SEGEL

Glen Wilson/Universal Studios

The Five-Year Engagement

The mother of two stars opposite Jason Segal in this 2012 comedy. In The Five-Year Engagement, Violet (Blunt) is engaged to Tom (Segal) but unexpected events keep them from walking down the aisle. 

Looper, Emily Blunt

Sony Pictures

Looper

The Golden Globe winner plays Sara in the sci-fi thriller Looper. In the film she encounters Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a looper who sends people from the future to be killed in the past. 

Edge of Tomorrow, Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise

Warner Bros.

Edge of Tomorrow

Blunt stars alongside Tom Cruise in this 2014 sci-fi action film. The movie follows Major William Cage (Cruise), who is killed while fighting against aliens, but is in a time loop where he then relives the battle over and over. He eventually teams up with Rita Vrataski (Blunt) to improve his chances of survival. 

Article continues below

Into the Woods, Emily Blunt

Disney

Into the Woods

The British actress portrays the Baker's Wife in the 2014 musical comedy. All she wants is a child with her husband (played by James Corden), but first they must break the witch's curse and sing a few songs along the way!

The Huntsman: Winter's War, Emily Blunt, Charlize Theron

Giles Keyte/Universal Studios

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) and Sara (Jessica Chastain) try to conceal their love in The Huntsman: Winter's Tale, but Queen Freya (Blunt) discovers their secret setting off a chain of events that changes their lives forever.

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

YouTube

The Girl on the Train

Blunt is Rachel Watson, the girl on the train, who becomes entangled in a missing person's case that will forever change the course of her life in the 2016 film based on the novel by the same name. 

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place

In A Quiet Place, Blunt takes on the role of Evelyn Abbott, who along with her family is forced to live in silence because hypersensitive creatures are attacking anyone who makes noise.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

