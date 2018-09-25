Selena Gomez Demonstrates How to Wear Sneakers With Your Fall Dress

Selena Gomez just mastered fall style, inspiring our seasonal shopping.

During her break from social media, the "Wolves" singer was spotted in sunny California in the perfect ensemble for transitional weather: a button-down floral dress and white sneakers. Although it has short sleeves, the yellow flowers and dots of the dress remind us of fall leaves, making it an appropriate print for the season. Beyond that, the Puma ambassador's choice of sneakers (similar here) make the ensemble a go-to for a casual office or school setting. Comfortable, stylish and easy to recreate, this look is goals for fall styling.

If the combination of style and comfort doesn't get you excited, the price might. The star's dress is the Button-Down Midi Shirt Dress from Urban Outfitters, which retails for $69. Although the print is no longer available, the brand offers the same silhouette in black polka dot and checkered prints—two classic styles that you can wear year round. Paired with cream or black sneakers, you won't have to break the bank to have a Selena-level look.