Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Divorce as Actor Sparks Romance Rumors With FKA Twigs

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 1:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mia Goth, Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are getting a divorce.

A rep for LaBeouf tells E! News, "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce.  The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

The news of their impending divorce comes after the Even Stevens actor was spotted leaving FKA twigs' home in London, England this week. The pair, who met on the set of the film Honey Boy earlier this year, went grocery shopping together at a market in East London, according to The Daily Mail

Following the sighting, fans speculated the two might be dating, especially after multiple sightings from the summer later came to light.

Reps for both actors had no comment. 

Read

Inside Shia LaBeouf's Epic Highs and Lows in Hollywood and Beyond

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

W Blanco / BACKGRID

Shia and Mia met on the set of Nymphoniac in 2015, before the pair eloped in Las Vegas in October 2016. At first, fans doubted the Transformers star truly wed the actress since he is known to be an avid performance artist, however, Shia confirmed they were husband and wife when he went on the Ellen DeGeneres show. "We're proud of it. It was love," he said.

Married life reportedly changed the star's view on marriage. He told E! News in December 2016, "You always hear these people who are all cynical, like, 'Ah, man, once you get married everything changes'. But for the better though!"

Their road to marriage was full of ups and downs though, with the duo once getting into a screaming match while in Berlin, Germany. In footage of the lover's spat, the actor is heard telling his wife, "I don't wanna touch you. I don't wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s--t that makes a person abusive."

In the video, he later said, "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her." At the time, the duo was rumored to be engaged. 

As for his rumored relationship with FKA Twigs, who was formerly engaged to Robert Pattinson, only time can tell what will transpire between those two. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shia LaBeouf , FKA twigs , Divorces , Couples , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Leighton Meester

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt

The Love Lives of Girls Next Door's Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt

Meghan Markle Makes First Solo Royal Appearance

Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams Spotted With New Husband Phil Elverum for the First Time

Kelly Ripa Rips Into Hater Calling Her Too Old for Mark

Chrissy Teigen Had Sex With John Legend on 1st Date

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.