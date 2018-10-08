Melissa McCarthy has come a long way since playing Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls back in the early '00s. The 48-year-old actress is now a bona fide leading lady as proven by her being named a finalist at this year's People's Choice Awards.

The Illinois native is up for the Comedy Star of 2018 category for her laugh-out-loud film Life of the Party at the PCAs and it's super funny.

McCarthy's comedic chops are no secret at this point with roles in Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call that prove the actress knows just what to do to get audiences laughing.

If that's not enough of a reason to vote for McCarthy, the actress starred in, wrote and produced Life of the Party, which is pretty darn impressive. Fun fact: the film was directed by McCarthy's real-life husband, Ben Falcone so it was a family affair.

Check all of the Spy actress' most hilarious movies and a few of her funny TV roles in the gallery below.