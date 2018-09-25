Get ready for not one, but two Dancing With the Stars shows. In addition to the main series, ABC is launching Dancing With the Stars: Juniors on Sunday, Oct. 7 and the cast was revealed during the Tuesday, Sept. 25 episode of the DWTS mothership.

Here are the pint-sized celebrities and celebrity kids vying hitting the dance floor.

Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe.

Addison was the first girl and youngest contestant to win Fox's Masterchef Junior at the age of 10.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev.

Viewers first met Alana on Toddlers & Tiaras. She went on to star in her own series with her family, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo on TLC, and can now be seen on Mama June: From Not to Hot on WEtv.