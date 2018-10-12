We have exactly one week left in our final round of 2018 E! People's Choice Awards voting and Anne Hathaway deserves to be in consideration.

Last month, E! announced the finalists in all 43 categories for the upcoming award show and the Ocean's 8 actress made the cut. Actually, both Hathaway and Sandra Bullock are finalists in the Female Movie Star of 2018 category.

Sure, it's not ideal that the two fierce females from the heist film are competing against one another, but it just goes to show how big of a hit their film Ocean's 8 was this summer.

Debbie Ocean (Bullock) and her crew of thieves did everything in their power to pull off the greatest heist at the Met Gala and Hathaway's performance in the movie gave us life.

So, the real question is, will you be voting for her?