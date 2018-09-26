BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

Ronda Rousey Shocks the Total Divas Crew With Her "Sick" Moves at WrestleMania

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Rowdy Ronda Rousey is making her WWE debut.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Total Divas, Ronda takes on Stephanie McMahon and legendary WWE superstar Triple H, making her mark as a force to be reckoned with in the WWE.

"Ronda Rousey's match is about to start and I have to admit, I am so curious. This has been a massive buildup," Nikki Bella confesses to the camera. "And I wanna know how she's gonna wrestle. Are we gonna see the Ronda that we have seen main event at UFC? Are we gonna get that Ronda here at WrestleMania in the WWE ring?"

And by the looks on their faces, the WWE universe got all of that and more from Rowdy Ronda.

"She's amazing," Lana says as she watches the match in awe. "Sick," Nikki agrees. 

Watch

Total Divas Team Up For Women's WrestleMania

Ronday Rousey, Total Divas 802

E!

After taking out Stephanie, Ronda shocks the crowd and the women's division when she goes after Triple H.

"Shut up!" Lana yells. "What is happening right now?!"

See Ronda's epic debut in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Ronda Rousey , Nikki Bella , WWE , Wrestling , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Chris Sullivan, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

This Is Us Becoming a PCAs Finalist "Means the World" to Chris Sullivan

Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Ashlee+Evan 104

The Ross' Are Going to Palm Springs on ASHLEE+EVAN But Did Ashlee Simpson-Ross Overpack?

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Celebrate Ryan Reynolds Becoming a PCAs Finalist with a Look Back at All of His Iconic Roles

Chrissy Metz

Fashion Police

ESC: Busy Philipps, Best Looks

Busy Philipps' Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.